Actors and spouses Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been crowned couple goals over the years, but their friend and fellow celebrity Amy Schumer isn’t buying it. If you ask her, the A-list couple’s happy marriage is one big public relations stunt.
After months of being pushed back amidst the ongoing global pandemic, A Quiet Place II was finally released to the public, making a pandemic record-breaking $37 (£26) million dollars in its first weekend at the box office. Fans of the 2018 thriller swarmed cinemas to check out its delayed follow-up, which sees Blunt reprising her roles as a family trying to survive the post-apocalyptic creatures hunting them down. The sequel lays the groundwork for how the monsters came to terrorise the world and explores the adventures of Blunt’s character as a widow desperately trying to keep her kids safe after the untimely passing of her husband in the first film.
Schumer was among the millions of people who flocked to theaters to see A Quiet Place II, and she gave it a rave review in a since-deleted Instagram post. But the comedian very well couldn’t sing its praises without throwing in a joke about the film’s real-life husband and wife .
“I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away," Schumer captioned a screenshot from the movie. "Amazing to be in a movie theater. Although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”
Ever the good sport, Krasinski was quick to comment on the social media post and play along.
“Thank you Amy!…for blowing up our whole marriage spot," the Quiet Place director joked in the comments.
All jokes aside, Blunt and Krasinski's relationship seems to be doing just fine, a pleasant turn of events for people who were concerned that their marriage would come to an end as a resulting of working together on the film. In 2019, Blunt revealed that several people around them predicted that A Quiet Place might be the thread that unraveled her relationship simply because of the stress that would come from a married couple working so closely on such an intense project.
"We had never done it before, and it is kind of the great unknown," Blunt shared in 2019, according to People. "You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special."
Four years later, Blunt and Krasinski are still together, and their second collaboration is currently breaking records and bringing in millions at the box office. A pretty successful publicity stunt, if you ask me.