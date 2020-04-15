Amy Schumer Legally Changed Her Son’s Name After Realising What It Really Sounded Like

Hollywood parents have been known not to settle for run-of-the-mill names when it comes to their children. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, and Cameron Diaz used their imaginations to gift their little ones with names that would force them to stand out in a crowd. For new mum Amy Schumer, her thought process when naming her son Gene was a bit different.
Schumer discussed her thinking on an episode of her podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, telling her co-hosts that she and husband Chris Fischer belatedly decided to change Gene’s name after making a startling discovery. “It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital,” she shared.
“And then, ‘genital fissure,’ it almost sounds like,” one of her co-hosts added, to Schumer’s genuine horror. Oh God.
Baby Gene’s middle name was meant to be a tribute to his mum’s good friend and Trainwreck co-star Dave Attell, but it had to be scrapped for obvious reasons. Thankfully, Attell was fully understanding when the couple chose to give Gene a new legal name: Gene David Attell — it helped that the baby’s new middle name still honoured the comedian. The change was also a meaningful nod to Schumer’s father Gordon, whose middle name is also David.
“Two stones,” the comedian said, fully satisfied.
And in a few more years when Gene is a little older, he'll be thankful for the name change too. His parents really did do him a solid.
