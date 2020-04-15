Amy Schumer Legally Changed Her Son’s Name After Realising What It Really Sounded Like

Baby Gene’s middle name was meant to be a tribute to his mum’s good friend and Trainwreck co-star Dave Attell, but it had to be scrapped for obvious reasons. Thankfully, Attell was fully understanding when the couple chose to give Gene a new legal name: Gene David Attell — it helped that the baby’s new middle name still honoured the comedian. The change was also a meaningful nod to Schumer’s father Gordon, whose middle name is also David.