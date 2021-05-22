Skins Stars Say They Had A “F—ed” Up” Experience Filming Sex Scenes

On a May 17 episode of her podcast Are You Michelle From Skins?, host April Pearson, who played Michelle Richardson, and her guest and former cast-member Laya Lewis, who played Liv Malone in seasons 5 and 6, both said they didn't feel protected or coached well enough to feel comfortable doing very intimate scenes. "At the time you're young and you don't know any better," Pearson said. "You don't really know what to say, to speak out, is this okay… And as with a lot of victims of trauma, you look back at it and think: 'Yeah, that was fucked up.''