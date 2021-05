Demi Lovato’s New TV Show Is Truly So Unexpected

Decades after making her Disney debut, Lovato is returning to television in a totally new way, starting with a project that no one saw coming. In the developing series Unidentified With Demo Lovato , the Lovato will be tackling the unsolved mystery that is the existence of UFOs on earth . Joined by her little sister Dallas and her best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, Lovato will seek out the expertise of paranormal scientists, scholars, and people who say they’ve been in direct contact with aliens as they “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots."