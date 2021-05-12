Demi Lovato’s New TV Show Is Truly So Unexpected

When you think of Demi Lovato, your mind probably immediately goes to music, but the pop star’s latest professional endeavour might have you connecting her with something a little more...paranormal: UFOs.
Decades after making her Disney debut, Lovato is returning to television in a totally new way, starting with a project that no one saw coming. In the developing series Unidentified With Demo Lovato, the Lovato will be tackling the unsolved mystery that is the existence of UFOs on earth. Joined by her little sister Dallas and her best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, Lovato will seek out the expertise of paranormal scientists, scholars, and people who say they’ve been in direct contact with aliens as they “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots."
The conspiracy-driven series will be released on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock in four episodes (no word on whether it'll be released in the UK yet), which Lovato will also executive produce. It's hard to say exactly what her qualifications to do this kind of scientific work are besides being a "true believer" in the existence of UFOs, but if this project sounds a little too out of this world for you, there's more Demi content coming.
Lovato's television deal with NBCUniversal also includes a scripted series called Hungry which she will star in and executive produce. First announced in April, Hungry will focus on a food issues group that grows closer as its members experience life (and love) side by side. The project is kind of a full-circle moment, marking Lovato's official return to television and her first lead role in a series since the Disney days of Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance. It also hits close to home because Lovato has been open about her challenging personal history of disordered eating for years.
Neither Unidentified nor Hungry have official release dates because they're still in the works, but in addition to the release of her latest album, the NBCUniversal projects hint that the next chapter of the pop star's career will keep her very, very booked. The Demissance isn't over just yet.