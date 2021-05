In that same letter, he wrote that he would stop seeking parole , which he has been eligible for since 2002. "Not many people who are incarcerated don't want to get out," Carole Weaver, a spokeswoman for the New York State Division of Parole, told Fox News. She said that Berkowitz is a standup inmate, but his victim Robert Violante , who lost his eye after being shot in the summer of 1977 while on a date with Moskowitz, was not interested in his apologies. “He can say all he wants to say. He knows he deserves to be where he's at,” Violante told Fox News in 2011. “He isn't ever going to get paroled. He killed a lot of people."