Is Kim Kardashian Involved In A Bit Of An Art Heist?

The limestone statue, called "Fragment of Myron's Samian Athena" and made sometime between 1st and 2nd century A.D., was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Los Angeles in June 2016. According to a federal civil forfeiture action filed on April 30, an officer reportedly flagged it as possibly protected cultural property from Italy. Documents state that the statue was part of a 40-piece, 5-ton shipment described as "Antiques & Modern Furniture & Decorations Objects" and was valued at $745,882. It was described as "a large draped statue" from an "Old German Collection" bought before 1980, originating in Italy. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the importer was listed as "Kim Kardashian dba [doing business as] Noel Roberts Trust." Noel Roberts Trust is a Woodland Hills, California entity linked to Kardashian and Kanye West's U.S. real estate purchases.