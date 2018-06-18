We Asked The Cast Of Ocean's 8 What They Would Steal In An IRL Heist

Who doesn't want to hang out with the Ocean's 8 cast? On-screen, they're smooth-talking criminal masterminds, using each other's slick skills to pull off the heist of the century. Off-screen, they're women at the top of their game, hugely successful actresses proving that anything Clooney et al can do, they can do too – and in serious style.
When photographs of the cast filming on New York's subway emerged last year, we were hooked. Itching to set foot on what must have been the most fun film set for some time, we jumped at the chance to hang out with three of Ocean's 8.
Joining Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson, we asked them which historical object they'd steal in an IRL heist, what the soundtrack to their capers would be, and who'd be their ride or die in a Thelma & Louise-style escapade.
Ocean's 8 is in cinemas 18th June.
