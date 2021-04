Her answer was half-predictable, half-surprising. A before-bed routine really is important, she says — something you’ve likely heard before. But she stresses that it’s worth saying again, because during the pandemic the lines between work and rest have blurred for most people, especially those who are working from home. And nothing is worse for sleep. “Stress is designed to keep you awake, and in a state of vigilance,” she notes. “I’ve personally found it very helpful and effective to put space between finishing the workday and bedtime.” She suggests focusing on doing something that feels super-restful and indulgent in the 30 minutes before bed to draw that line around the time and help you get better sleep.