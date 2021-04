Ana de Armas Shares Her “Easygoing” Beauty Routine

In her private life today, however, you likely wouldn't find de Armas wearing a strong lip. At home, she leans into a simple getting-ready routine, which she says, is a byproduct of her Cuban upbringing. "Cuba is a very special place with a different kind of lifestyle," de Armas explains during our recent phone interview. "Growing up, beauty was more about always being natural. Wash your face, brush your hair, stay out of the sun — those were the things I heard. The philosophy was about taking care of your skin, washing it, putting some cream on. We didn't have much anyways, so it was all about working with what you got."