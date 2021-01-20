Ana de Armas Just Won Best Breakup Haircut Of All Time

Following the news of her reported breakup with Ben Affleck, actress Ana de Armas just revealed a very drastic change to her look. Call it a breakup cut or simply a chic Parisian bob that hits the sweet spot between fresh and classic in style, but the 32-year-old star looks nothing like she did the last time she was seen out in public with Affleck in LA.
Returning to her family home in Cuba, de Armas wasted no time booking a hair appointment, chopping her formerly long, wavy brunette hair into a jawline-skimming bob with blunt baby fringes and taking the colour a few shades darker. The Cuban-Spanish actress debuted the look on 17th January in a video honouring her friend Claudia Muma, which was later posted to YouTube. De Armas comes onto the screen at about 1 hour and 24 minutes into the recording, reciting a sweet dedication and giving her fans and friends a live-action look at her freshly-chopped and toned French-girl bob.
De Armas complemented her new cut and colour with an equally chic ensemble of a simple white V-neck T-shirt, minimalist jewellery, subtle winged eyeliner to enhance her hazel eyes, and a flush of pink on her cheeks and lips. Relationship rumours aside, we have to say: This single low-resolution screenshot of de Armas could launch an entire Pinterest board of style and beauty inspiration for Zoom meetings in 2021.