Coming to a sensible and fair custody agreement may actually be the easiest part of this divorce; what might prove more difficult is the (re)allocation of the couple's joint and individual assets. Both Kim and Kanye are billionaires now, and much of their wealth was accumulated during their almost seven years of marriage. Figuring out who gets what (including their $40 million Calabasas home ) in the divorce could make what sources call an "amicable" separation turn ugly. In the past, Kanye has been vocal about his desire to maintain ownership over what belongs to him , so any conversation about splitting his coins with him could potentially sour the mutual breakup.