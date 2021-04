The Met Gala Is Back On. Here’s Everything We Know So Far

It’s been just over a year since it was first reported that the 2020 Met Gala would be postponed due to the pandemic. Two months later, Vogue made the official announcement that fashion’s biggest night would be cancelled completely. Though the About Time: Fashion and Duration exhibition opened later in the year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, no pink carpet was rolled out to celebrate it, nor did Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, or any of the other stars who frequent the Met Gala, show up in fashion fit for the occasion. According to Page Six , though, the 2021 soirée won’t meet the same fate.