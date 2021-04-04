The Riding Club That Inspired Concrete Cowboy Could Lose Everything

As of this writing, FSURC’s page has reached its $100,000 (£72,000). The most recent post and Concrete Cowboy’s release could hopefully draw more attention to the campaign and the land dispute. While the Hollywood spotlight, according to Ferrell and FSURC, has not helped them stay afloat thus far, maybe the reference to the club’s financial struggles in the Netflix movie will finally give Ferrell and the cherished community programme the support it needs.