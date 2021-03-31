You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Long Weekend

The NAACP Image Awards were last weekend and although a major highlight was the fashion — my faves were screen queens Tracee Ellis Ross in Schiaparelli and Issa Rae in Prada — the best part was watching all the Black creators being celebrated. Still, I couldn’t help but feel the pang of not seeing deserving Black actors, directors, and producers picking up hardware at a mainstream awards show. It’s not that they don’t have the talent to win en masse, it’s that the institutions behind these ceremonies tend to overlook people of colour.
This is barely news. When I was in high school, I raised this point and a classmate told me that if Black people wanted to win Oscars, we should release better material. This was the same year that Selma, Get On Up, and Girlhood all came out — movies that were acclaimed, but not awarded. Unfortunately, this is the ongoing narrative: that talent is the barrier, not institutional racism. But this clearly isn’t the case, look at the material! This is important to note, especially as we approach this year’s Oscars ceremony.
I’m already up-to-date on this year’s batch of nominees so this weekend, I’ll be checking out these treats instead. If your plan for the long weekend is having no plans at all, we’ve got you covered for your next watches. From Concrete Cowboy, a movie about Philly’s Black cowboy culture to Amazing Grace, an Aretha Franklin concert film, read on for what to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.