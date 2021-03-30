The Best Movies & TV Coming to Netflix Canada This April

April can be a deceptive month. Technically it’s spring, and the sun shines for the most part, at least in Toronto where I live. But after a day or two of mild weather, it can suddenly get bitterly cold again. Whenever I want to step outside, I’ll often second guess the idea.
And yet, these days, I’ve been feeling an intense need to disconnect and just go for a walk — no matter how arctic it can get outside. The news cycle continues to be dismal, whether it’s the anti-Asian hate crime in Atlanta that left eight people dead, or the third wave that’s now dominating headlines.
A walk, no matter how brief, allows me respite from a constant feeling of dread. Listening out for bird calls, exchanging nods with my neighbours, and marvelling at clear blue skies and with puffy white clouds reminds me that there are moments of calm, even joy, in our everyday surroundings. And, as it turns out, this month’s Netflix Canada offerings also give us opportunities of reflection, understanding, or sometimes a simple escape into another world. Plus, they're the perfect excuse to spend these chilly last few weeks of spring inside.
Here are 10 can't-miss movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform this month.