The Riding Club That Inspired Concrete Cowboy Could Lose Everything

“Horse riding is not only therapeutic and instills discipline, but it enables a sense of empowerment to the disenfranchised and those living in communities of hopelessness,” 82-year-old FSURC founder Ellis Ferrell says on the group’s website . Black cowboys have been living in Philadelphia for over 100 years , but Ferrell’s stables and FSURC horse riding community began to grow on Fletcher Street in 2004. The Philadelphia Inquirer published photos of Elba riding a horse while filming Concrete Cowboys on the block in 2019. But now, the lot exactly across the street is being gentrified and turned into a housing complex by the city.