Kirsten Dunst Announces She’s Pregnant In The Most Luxurious Way

Dunst announced her first pregnancy with her son Ennis, who is now two years old, by appearing in a photoshoot for Rodarte's 2018 look book. This is her second baby with husband Jesse Plemons, who she met while on set for her FX series Fargo in 2015. The couple announced their engagement two years later and had Ennis a year after that. While she and Plemons still seem to be going strong, Dunst revealed in the past that she had planned to have a child regardless if she had a partner or not.