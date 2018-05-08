Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Welcome Their First Child

While everyone was ogling at all the symbolism at the Met Gala last night, Kirsten Dunst welcomed her first cherub with fiancé Jesse Plemons. Sources confirmed to People that Dunst gave birth to a baby boy over the weekend.
Dunst and Plemons met on the set of Fargo and, for much of their relationship, have kept their romance under wraps. Speaking to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in June of last year, Dunst was reluctant to broach the topic of her engagement to Plemons, but she did talk about it. (Success!)
"We became really good friends first," she told Fallon. "Like, wow, I really love this person...I love hanging out with him." The two got engaged in late 2016.
Representation for both Plemons and Dunst did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement