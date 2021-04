Kendall Jenner Adds Security After Facing Death Threats From Her Stalkers

This isn’t the only scary run-in that Jenner has had with a stalker — it’s the second privacy threat she’s had just this week. Early Sunday morning, a different man entered her property, reportedly knocking on her windows and calling her name. Jenner was at home, but the trespasser couldn’t get to her; her security detail had her safely tucked away somewhere inside of the house. At some point, the man even decided to skinny dip in her pool until he was detained by the LAPD, and the authorities arrested him for misdemeanour trespassing.