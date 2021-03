TikTok Tries To Teach Olivia Jade The Difference Between Accountability & Public Shaming

Their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose have since reintegrated themselves back into society (and YouTube) after the stigma of the scandal faded over time, but Operation Varsity Blues is once again the topic of conversation thanks to a revealing new Netflix documentary detailing just how deep the scam went. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal provided a behind-the-scenes look at Singer’s million-dollar scheme, featuring real conversations between the admissions expert and his clients. The popularity of the film (which was so popular that it hit the Netflix Top 10 last week) has led people to once again discuss the privilege and audacity of everyone involved in the scandal.