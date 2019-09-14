Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to fourteen days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, CNN reports. Additionally, the actress has been fined $30,000 (around £24,000), sentenced to 250 hours of community service, and given one year supervised release from jail. Back in April, Huffman was one of 14 people to have pled guilty to “using bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities.” She admitted to paying at least $15,000 Rick Singer’s scheme, which allowed her daughter to (unknowingly) cheat on her SATs.
"I accept the court’s decision today without reservation," she said in a statement following the sentencing. "I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."
Unlike Lori Loughlin, who was also charged in the scam alongside husband Mossimo Giannulli for paying $500,000 (around £400,000) to USC to have their daughters falsely admitted as recruits to the college's crew team, Huffman pled guilty and publicly acknowledged her mistakes in a previous statement.
“I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she wrote. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college.”
Lori Loughlin has yet to be sentenced.
