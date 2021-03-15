Emma Watson, Who Is Not Retiring, Has A New Haircut

According to recent paparazzi photos, Emma Watson is now sporting a choppy, shoulder-length bob. The actress was spotted grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton, on 10th of March. It's unclear exactly when Watson chopped her hair short, as this is one of the few times she's been seen out during the pandemic, but the caramel-toned bob is a marked difference from the last time we saw her when she still had her hair grown out well past her shoulders at the premiere for Little Women.
Whenever the actress last saw a pair of scissors, this springtime debut is definitely the shortest we’ve seen her hair in years. Still, this blunt, above-the-shoulder bob is hardly the shortest hairstyle Watson has rocked: Who could forget her iconic pixie cut from 2010? In fact, Watson has said she would keep her hair shorter in general if it weren't for her acting career.
"I have to [cut my hair] for roles," Watson told Glamour back in 2012. "But if I had it my way, I would have just kept it short forever. Of course, men like long hair. There's no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, 'Why did you do that? That's such an error.' And I was like, 'Well, honestly, I don't really care what you think!' I've never felt so confident as I did with short hair."
Whether this new hairstyle is for an upcoming role or not is unclear, especially considering reports emerged recently that she planned to give up acting altogether after 20 years in the business. In late February, the Daily Mail ran a story claiming that Watson’s agent said her career had become "dormant." But not so fast: "Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t," Watson's manager, Jason Weinberg, told Entertainment Weekly.
While the actress's fans may be hoping the new bob haircut is, in fact, for an upcoming role, there's always a chance she just cut it short and added some highlights because she felt like changing things up coming out of quarantine.