Emma Watson May Never Act Again

Natalie Morin
Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Fans of actress Emma Watson are losing their minds over the rumour that the star may be retiring from acting. (Please note that I am not making a single Harry Potter joke out of respect for the community during this time.)
A 20th February report from The Daily Mail claimed that according to her agent, Watson has gone "dormant" and "is not taking on new commitments."
According to The Daily Mail's source, since starring in Little Women in 2019, Watson has "gone underground," and been spending time with her partner (slash rumoured fiancée) Leo Robinton, who she's been dating for over a year. "They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."
Fans also noted that bio of her Instagram account seems to support this report, as it reads "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated." Refinery29 has reached out to Watson's rep for comment.
Of course, if true, this could easily mean she's just taking some time off, which — good, great, we're all about it. But many fans are convinced this is it for the actress, and are basically eulogising her online.
"Emma Watson’s roles were truly iconic. I’m wishing her the absolute best & regardless of what happens to the future of her career. I’m just gonna appreciate these amazing roles she left for us," one Twitter user wrote.
"emma watson is retiring. we didn't appreciate her career enough," wrote another.
Though Watson is back in LA, she reportedly spent the end of last year in Ibiza, where "she would spend mornings reading the papers over smoothies at a vegan cafe.”
Just saying — if that were my life, I'd retire from my day job, too.

