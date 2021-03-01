Another day, another major industry award ceremony being held virtually. But the fact that the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards didn't happen as they normally would didn't stop the stars from celebrating one of the most exciting nights in Hollywood in full force. Sure, there was no real red carpet, and the winners had to zoom their acceptance speeches, but it was a party nonetheless!
For many of Hollywood's most famous couples — romantic or otherwise — the virtual Golden Globes were a great opportunity for date night, and these famous couples are brought the heat from the comfort of their own homes.
Ahead, the cutest couples who attended the 2021 Golden Globes.