But even with countless pleas for better and more options, many women are still forced to order jeans that don’t fit or tear after only a few wears. Why is that? Germek believes that most brands don’t take into consideration the range of different plus-size body types when they design jeans — or really any clothing for that matter. “I carry my weight in my hips, lower abdomen, and thighs,” she explains, “but my calves, feet, and ankles aren't particularly big.” Because of that, when she’s looking for skinny jeans, most options are too big toward the ankle, thus keeping her from being able to actually wear skinny jeans. “I'm sure designers do this to accommodate for women who do have larger calves and ankles, and I understand that, but I do wish plus-size skinny jeans were truly skinny in the same way that [skinny] jeans made for straight-size women are.”