Kate Winslet Is The Latest Small Town Detective To Investigate A Grisly Murder In New HBO Trailer

The limited series, which will span seven episodes, marks the actress's first time executive producing, and will be directed by Craig Zobel. In the trailer, a more hardened-looking Winslet strikes up a romantic relationship with a mysterious man (Guy Pierce) and copes with difficult family dynamics as she tries, gives up, and tries again to search for clues as to who would commit such a horrific murder. "Doing something great is overrated, 'cause some people expect that from you, all the time," she says.