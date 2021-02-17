Kate Winslet Is The Latest Small Town Detective To Investigate A Grisly Murder In New HBO Trailer

Here's a Venn diagram we never thought we'd be drawing: small-town Pennsylvania murder and Oscar-winner slash The Holiday star Kate Winslet. Where it overlaps is HBO's newest limited series, Mare of Easttown.
Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a local high school basketball star-turned detective who investigates a murder (of what appears to be a child) while struggling with her own personal demons. As HBO puts it, the show is “an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.”
The trailer just dropped, and feels like Sharp Objects meets The Outsider, but less paranormal stuff and more East Coast accent Winslet ("It was up there with the hardest accents I’ve ever done, in the top three for sure,” Winslet said on a recent panel).
Advertisement
The limited series, which will span seven episodes, marks the actress's first time executive producing, and will be directed by Craig Zobel. In the trailer, a more hardened-looking Winslet strikes up a romantic relationship with a mysterious man (Guy Pierce) and copes with difficult family dynamics as she tries, gives up, and tries again to search for clues as to who would commit such a horrific murder. "Doing something great is overrated, 'cause some people expect that from you, all the time," she says.
Watch the trailer for Mare of Easttown, premiering on HBO April 18.