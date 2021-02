Phoebe Bridgers Shared A Harrowing Story About Marilyn Manson’s Home

Musician Chloe Black alleged that Manson deprived her of sleep and at one point "thought he was actually going to kill" her. Wood claimed that when she was dating Mason when she was 19 and he was 38, he "groomed" her and "brainwashed and manipulated [her] into submission." In a testimony to California legislators in support of the Phoenix Act in 2019, she described attempting to leave Manson and in response he "shocked sensitive parts of [her] body with a torture device called a violet wand" in order for her to "prove [her] loyalty."