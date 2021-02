All The Audiobooks You Can Listen To For Free, Without A Subscription

You aren't alone if you've been finding it harder to read in lockdown . With the stress of WFH , remote learning and the general state of the world, jumping into a novel at the end of the day simply hasn’t felt doable. Thankfully, there is a solution to your reading slump: a good old-fashioned audiobook . Having someone read you a story isn't just for kids; avid readers will tell you that an audiobook is an easier and more enjoyable reading experience when you don’t have the brain capacity to concentrate on printed words (which is all of us at the minute, right?).