This Site Just Made Hundreds Of Audiobooks Available For Free

One of the hardest parts of self-isolation is keeping yourself engaged and entertained in between virtual hangouts with friends and family.
Netflix has an array of great documentaries coming soon, as well as plenty of original romcoms for when you fancy something lighter, but what if you want to stimulate your brain while going for a solo walk or catching up with some housework?
Audiobooks are a terrific solution, so it's awesome to report that Audible has just made hundreds of titles available for free. These include literary classics such as Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre read by Thandie Newton and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein read by Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens.
Jane Eyre's Pride and Prejudice, Edith Wharton's The Age of Innocence and Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray are among the free classics too.
Recognising that parents might be struggling to keep their kids amused now that the schools are closed, loads of kids' and tween-friendly audiobooks are streaming for free, including Ashli St. Armant's Viva Durant & The Secret of the Silver Buttons and Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
They're all available without having to log in over at stories.audible.com. Handily, the free titles are divided into sections including Elementary, Teen, Tween, Literary Classics and Folk Tales. And you'll also find audiobooks narrated in other languages such as Spanish and German.
“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open," Audible says in a statement on its website. "Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.”
Audible adds: “[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged.”
