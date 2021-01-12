The abuse which Maiken, who does not have a team of people to monitor her emails and DMs, has suffered is twofold. Images of her and images purporting to be her now appear on various pornographic websites – some of which even boast that they obtained the images via hacking – and she is being harassed for the umpteenth time by someone who has tracked her down via social media and is holding the material over her as though she has done something to be ashamed of, threatening to send it to her employer and colleagues. In one email an abuser even says: "Conservative England is not going to take [these images of you] well."