Man Sentenced In Hacking Of Jennifer Lawrence & Other Celebrities' Accounts

36-year-old Lancaster, Pennsylvania resident Ryan Collins has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for hacking into the accounts of more than 600 people.
The nude photos Collins obtained of Jennifer Lawrence were most famously leaked online in 2014. Kate Upton, Gabrielle Union, Rihanna, and Avril Lavigne were also victims.
Collins admitted to obtaining the passwords of over 100 people through phishing techniques, The Guardian reports. He sent some of his victims emails claiming to represent Apple or Google. The hacks involved at least 50 iCloud accounts, as well as 72 Gmail accounts. Collins also obtained some photos by pretending they were for modelling assignments.
The case began in Los Angeles before being transferred to Pennsylvania. Collins could have gotten five years and a $250 (£205) fine but received a shorter sentence after pleading guilty, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Direct evidence of Collins leaking the photos he obtained hasn't been found, however.
