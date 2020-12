According to the AP, Sutcliffe, who was a lorry driver and grave digger, was interviewed nine times in connection to the murders. At one point, he was shown a photo of the suspect's boot print that matched the same boots Sutcliffe was actually wearing during the police interview. They failed to notice. They also discounted testimony from a survivor who described Sutcliffe as her attacker, because she wasn't a sex worker. The police were convinced that the Yorkshire Ripper was only targeting sex workers, but not all of his eventual victims fit that description. At other points during the investigation, police were misled by a hoax confession from someone else pretending to be the killer as well as improperly filed data. Sutcliffe later said, "It was just a miracle they did not apprehend me earlier — they had all the facts."