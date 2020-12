Per CNN, Sutcliffe was finally arrested in 1981 after a cop noticed that he was driving a car with stolen plates. They found that he had a sex worker as a passenger and later discovered a hammer and knife at the scene. The AP reported that Sutcliffe confessed while in police custody, although he would later plead not guilty during his trial. He was swiftly convicted anyway and sent to prison. According to The Telegraph, he was then moved to a psychiatric hospital in 1984. The judge at Sutcliffe's initial trial recommended that Sutcliffe serve at least 30 years of his sentence before he would even possibly be eligible for parole, according to the BBC. In 2010, with that 30-year deadline coming up, the court changed his sentence to a "whole life" term, per the BBC — meaning that he would never be allowed to re-enter society.