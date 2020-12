The Ellen DeGeneres show, which began its 18th season in September and included a virtual audience, will reportedly pause production until the new year. According to Variety , the show had just started to see good ratings after getting off to a rocky start. Over the summer, DeGeneres and the show were the subject of an internal investigation after dozens of current and former employees claimed that the show's executive team fostered a toxic work environment . As a result, three top executives were ousted in August. DeGeneres addressed the controversy and "toxicity" at during the talk show's premiere, taking responsibility and apologising to those affected. "If I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve hurt myself, as well. Because I always try to grow as a person."