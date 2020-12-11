Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is "feeling fine."
The talk show host posted a short screenshot from her notes app on December 10 to her social media accounts, sharing that she has caught the virus and is following safety protocol in order to stay safe.
"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," DeGeneres wrote. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."
"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe," she continued. "Love, Ellen."
The Ellen DeGeneres show, which began its 18th season in September and included a virtual audience, will reportedly pause production until the new year. According to Variety, the show had just started to see good ratings after getting off to a rocky start. Over the summer, DeGeneres and the show were the subject of an internal investigation after dozens of current and former employees claimed that the show's executive team fostered a toxic work environment. As a result, three top executives were ousted in August. DeGeneres addressed the controversy and "toxicity" at during the talk show's premiere, taking responsibility and apologising to those affected. "If I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve hurt myself, as well. Because I always try to grow as a person."
"I still want to be the one hour of the day where people can go to escape and laugh," DeGeneres concluded, "and I’m committed to making this the best season that we have ever had."