HBO Is Reviving Its Horniest Show

When the fan-favourite series (adapted from Charlaine Harris’ The Southern Vampire Mysteries ) first aired in 2008, HBO audiences were introduced to the mysterious town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. We learned more about the spooky setting by following the misadventures of local waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) as she learned more about the supernatural beings emerging from decades of hiding out in place sight within her community. The show was equal parts fantasy, drama, and action, but the thing that many fans loved most about True Blood was its sex scenes — those vampires knew how to get down.