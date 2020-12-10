HBO Is Reviving Its Horniest Show

Even as the year of the reboot comes to a close, plans to remake some of pop culture’s most beloved series are moving full speed ahead. The latest fan favourite show to be remade for a new generation is the one that likely had you fantasising about being bitten by a vampire: True Blood.
Six years after its series finale, a new instalment of the sexy vampire show has reportedly been greenlit by HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not much is known about the True Blood remake, but Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (the brains behind The CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is already said to be attached to the developing project as its director. True Blood’s original creator Alan Ball has also signed on to serve as its executive producer.
When the fan-favourite series (adapted from Charlaine Harris’ The Southern Vampire Mysteries) first aired in 2008, HBO audiences were introduced to the mysterious town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. We learned more about the spooky setting by following the misadventures of local waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) as she learned more about the supernatural beings emerging from decades of hiding out in place sight within her community. The show was equal parts fantasy, drama, and action, but the thing that many fans loved most about True Blood was its sex scenes — those vampires knew how to get down.
Given what we remember from True Blood, it’s hard to guess what direction the developing reboot will take, especially since Aguirre-Sacasa is on board. While Riverdale and CAOS also touch on the supernatural, they aren’t as...grown as the HBO series was; Archie and friends literally call a street drug “jingle jangle.” There’s no telling how the True Blood remake will play out narrative-wise, but there’s really only one non-negotiable for continuing this story: we need it to be very horny. For canon purposes, of course.
