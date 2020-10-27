Remember Love is Blind? It might be a little hard to recall — 2020 has basically lasted for ten years — but the Netflix show paired up perfect strangers in holy matrimony to test how important looks are to romance. Love did in fact prove to be blind for a few participants on the fascinating series, but Mark Cuevas walked away heartbroken and single. Fortunately, he’s found his special someone, and they’ve got an important update to share with the world: they’re expecting a baby!
On Sunday October 25, Cuevas revealed that he and girlfriend Aubrey Rainey are expecting their first child together in an excited Instagram post.
Advertisement
“Baby Cuevas 4.29.21,” the Love is Blind alum captioned a photoset of himself and Rainey.
His fellow stars Amber Pike, Giannina Gibelli, and Damian Powers congratulated the couple in the couple in the comments section.
“We’re so happy for you guys!” wrote Pike.
“Congrats to you both brother!” Powers chimed in. “You’re going to be an incredible dad and I wish all three of you all the love and happiness life has to offer.”
Love is Blind fans are just as excited for Cuevas as his real-life friends are because we remember what he went through. During the series, Cuevas was engaged to Jessica Batten, but their relationship didn’t quite pan out; his fiancée had eyes for another man and couldn’t quite get over their age difference. Ultimately, Cuevas was left at the altar with only his family and friends to comfort him.
Months later, he’s finally gotten his happy ending with Rainey. We don’t know exactly when those two started dating — Cuevas was involved in somewhat of a love triangle with Rainey and former Love is Blind cast member Lauren “LC” Chamblin earlier this summer — but baby Cuevas makes three, and the couple is super stoked to be parents. Even Cuevas' ex has found her better half; Batten is happily dating Benjamin McGrath, a surgeon who is just the right age for her (because you were definitely wondering).