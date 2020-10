Selma Blair’s Feathered Pixie Haircut Is An Homage To Her Most Iconic Role

Looking back over her shoulder with a cinematic sun flare in the background, Blair debuted her new haircut whilst perched poolside to muse about the cult-classic film franchise, Legally Blonde, and the highly anticipated third instalment . "Basking in the golden light of nostalgia," Blair captioned her glam shot. "The warmth and fun of all of the artists, writers, and glam and wardrobe crews...To be a character in this Hollywood classic that Elle Woods brought to sparkling life...it feels good."