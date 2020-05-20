A Familiar Face Is Joining Legally Blonde 3

Legally Blonde 3 is going to be worth the wait. Fifteen years after the film's sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, original writer Karen McCullah confirmed a third installment was coming. Two years later, there's been some shake-ups, but now the franchise is full steam ahead with none other than Mindy Kaling writing the script.
Deadline announced that Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor are teaming up two write the much buzzed about film, which sees original star Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as Elle Woods. Witherspoon has been on board since 2018 when she posted a teasy video on Instagram.
"It's true..." she captioned a short clip of herself floating in her pool, a recreation of Elle's iconic Harvard application video from the first film.
So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people! https://t.co/zOC3WCckjN via @Deadline— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 19, 2020
Legally Blonde told the story of young sorority sister Elle who transfers to Harvard in order to win back her boyfriend and ends up discovering her passion for law. In the sequel, Elle takes her talents to the White House in the name of animal rights. Plot details about this new story are unknown, only that Kaling and Goor will be given the franchise an "entirely new fresh spin," per Deadline.
This is not the first collab between Kaling and Witherspoon. Most recently, Kaling appeared in a handful of episodes of The Morning Show. The two also appeared together in A Wrinkle In Time, and Witherspoon guest starred on an episode of The Mindy Project in 2017. Witherspoon will also be producing the three-quel through her Hello Sunshine studio.
Kaling has pivoted to more behind-the-scenes endeavors these past few years, having recently created and written both Never Have I Ever and Four Weddings And A Funeral for Netflix and Hulu, respectively.
