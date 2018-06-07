Reese Witherspoon Confirms "Legally Blonde 3" In A Sparkly Pink Bikini, What Else?

Reese Witherspoon confirmed that she will be reprising her role as the iconic Elle Woods. The actress shared a video on Instagram of her floating on a raft in a sparkly pink bikini, which is a callback to her Legally Blonde character's unforgettable Harvard application video.
We can finally say it for real: Legally Blonde 3 is officially a go!
Original story follows.
"What, like it's hard?" That should be Reese Witherspoon's response to any questions regarding her (nearly overflowing) platter of upcoming projects. The actress, producer, and Time's Up leader is reportedly in the process of reprising her role as Elle Woods, gearing up a team to help create Legally Blonde 3. Even though Witherspoon's personal involvement isn't clear, the movie itself is definitely happening (!), as confirmed by Karen McCullah, who will write the script along with Kirsten Smith. (The duo is also responsible for 10 Things I Hate About You, House Bunny, and the first Legally Blonde.)
It's been 15 years since we last saw Woods fight for justice for little Bruiser (R.I.P), and with more women (rightfully, finally) taking up space in the political sphere than ever, there's never been a better time for the unlikely feminist icon to return to the big screen. Deadline reports that, according to their sources, it will mirror the original Legally Blonde and focus on female empowerment and sisterhood, much like Witherspoon does IRL with her close group of co-stars and mentors.
Refinery29 has reached out to Witherspoon's team for comment about her reprisal of Mrs. Woods comma Elle.
