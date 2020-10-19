The Songs Of Grand Army Sound Like Teen Spirit

Being a teenager is hard, but the kids in Netflix's new series Grand Army are seriously going through it. The show follows the lives of a group of New York City high schoolers and the unique struggles that they deal with daily on a collective and personal level. Facing terrorist threats, bullying, systemic racism, and more, each school day at Grand Army High School is a new adventure or nightmare (depending on which character you're asking).
A storyline this dramatic calls for a powerful soundtrack, and Grand Army doesn't disappoint sonically. From underground rap bangers to sad girl anthems to throwback classics, the music choices for this edgy drama perfectly encapsulate the chaos of youth from beginning to end. They'll make you dance, they'll make you cry — you know, typical teenager things.
Ahead, every song you'll hear on the debut season of Grand Army.