As if Fridays weren’t your favourite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
New Music Fridays are officially back, and the latest iteration of our weekly roundup of bomb tracks from women across genres is a friendly reminder that sad girl season is year round, no matter what Megan thee Stallion says.
It may be summertime, but many of today's new music drops are aimed more towards putting you deep in your feelings than inspiring you to shake your ass. From stirring R&B to quirky alt pop, artists like Summer Walker and Mali-Koa are setting the vibes, and they're a lot moodier than usual. But a sad girl summer is fitting, given the times we're living in, so switch out the rooftop margaritas for a glass or two of your favourite wine — or a cup of Henny if that's more your speed — and enjoy the latest in music.
Snoh Aalegra, "DYING 4 YOUR LOVE"
Leave it to Snoh Aalegra to remind you just how devastating love can be. "How could you tell me that you love me by mistake?" she wonders on the track. "Intoxicated, via texts, ain't you ashamed?"
Summer Walker, "Let It Go"
R&B's resident sad girl is back with first project since her debut studio album Over It, and her new EP Life on Earth will make you feel things you really wish you didn't anymore. The lead track "Let It Go" is especially triggering — fingers crossed that you don't dial your ex after running it back a few times.
Baby Rose, "Marmot"
I can guarantee that you've never ever heard a voice like Baby Rose's before, and the soulful singer floats on a haunting track that you won't be able to stop listening to.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
Sarah Jarosz, "Johnny"
The song may be about a guy named Johnny, but Jarosz's detailed description of a man facing the uncertainty of the world speaks pretty accurately to what all of us are going through right now.
Mali-Koa, "Me Before You"
Getting back to the person you were after a relationship ends can be a long, lonely process, but let Australian songstress Mali-Koa tell it, the emotional journey is well worth the tears.
avenue beat, "F2020"
When we counted down the seconds till the new year last December, none of us could have anticipated what was waiting us on the other side. A respiratory virus locked us inside of the house for the foreseeable future, we lost a sports icon, global uprisings spawned even more violence from the police, and the presidential election just keeps getting weirder and weirder. Pop trio avenue beat has the right idea about 2020...can we just fast forward to next year already?