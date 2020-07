It may be summertime, but many of today's new music drops are aimed more towards putting you deep in your feelings than inspiring you to shake your ass . From stirring R&B to quirky alt pop, artists like Summer Walker and Mali-Koa are setting the vibes, and they're a lot moodier than usual. But a sad girl summer is fitting, given the times we're living in, so switch out the rooftop margaritas for a glass or two of your favorite wine — or a cup of Henny if that's more your speed — and enjoy the latest in music.