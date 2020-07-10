When we counted down the seconds till the new year last December, none of us could have anticipated what was waiting us on the other side. A respiratory virus locked us inside of the house for the foreseeable future, we lost a sports icon, global uprisings spawned even more violence from the police, and the presidential election just keeps getting weirder and weirder. Pop trio avenue beat has the right idea about 2020...can we just fast forward to next year already?