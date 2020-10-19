We’re Getting A Season 2 Of NXIVM Docuseries The Vow — & People Are Pissed

The Vow: Part Two will reportedly focus on the federal trial against Raniere, who was convicted of crimes in June 2019 including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography. It'll delve specifically into the stories of NXIVM’s leaders in the US and Mexico as well as members of DOS (the secret “master-slave” sex ring orchestrated by Raniere and Smallville star Allison Mack) and will include new "evidence and revelations" that didn't fit into the first season.