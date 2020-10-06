Celine Dion Just Showed Off Her Curly Hair — & Fans Are Loving It

Celine Dion just shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the production of her 2019 single, "The Chase," and the montage showed a side of Dion that fans don't often see — not just the icon's creative process, but her natural-looking curly hair texture, too.
In the footage filmed inside her recording studio, Dion's hair is all long, honey-blonde spiral curls down her back. The video shows the star cutting vocals, vibing to the music, and swaying and dancing in the playback, with her hair styled in ringlets throughout. Immediately, the comments section filled with adoring fans calling out the curls.
"Love this hair," wrote one commenter, with countless others echoing the same sentiment. "Please bring this hairstyle to Courage World Tour, Celine," wrote another, referencing the star's recently-rescheduled tour, now set to headline in Paris in March of 2021 (fingers crossed).
Dion has experimented with her hair quite a bit through her music career, playing with blonde highlights and bangs, but her signature look in recent years has been either a smooth, blown-out style or a slicked-back bun. The last time we saw the star with curls like this was all the way back in the early '90s, making this BTS video from 2019 feel like a vintage throwback.
We don't know for certain if the curls are natural or to the credit of an expertly-executed perm, but either way, Dion's hair looks healthy and beautiful in ringlets — and her fans are clearly hoping they stick around through 2021.