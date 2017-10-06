Hollywood's Latest Hair Trend Is Giving Us A Headache

It’s no secret that Hollywood loves its filler (in case you haven’t heard, it’s getting injected everywhere — hands, belly buttons, nipples). The L.A. look is so commonly associated with lifted-and-tightened beauty standards that St. Vincent even gave them a playful poke in her latest music video. But Hollywood’s got a new facelift craze — and this one doesn’t require any needles or downtime. Enter: the high and tight pony.
Castillo Bataille, a celebrity stylist who works with Halle Berry and Priyanka Chopra, says the move to tight-as-a-drum styles is all about take-no-shit toughness. “Super tight, sleek, and high ponytails are a great way to add some edge,” he says.
True, there’s nothing laid back about Hollywood’s latest style foray. But as it turns out, looking this fierce is actually pretty easy — if you can take the ponytail headache, that is. Ahead, find Bataille’s best tip for stretching your hair to new limits.
