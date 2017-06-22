Hair color inspiration can come from anywhere and anything: sparkling gems, childhood school supplies, and even unicorn Starbucks Frappuccinos. Movie candy, however? Well, that'd be a first. Introducing: Starburst hair.
According to Teen Vogue, the trend is now sweeping Instagram, after earlier this week hairstylist Kayla Boyer posted an image of her client who was inspired by the sweets brand. Boyer used Pravana colours to create the look, first lightening the client's hair and then following it with sweet shades of red, yellow, orange, and, of course, pink hair dye.
Of course, Boyer's method isn't the only way you can achieve a Starburst-inspired style. Ahead, check out the other colourful hair looks that are guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.