The bright orange crickets Sam (Jude Law) keeps spotting on the mysterious island were the most important clue that what you see can’t always be believed on Osea. The neon bugs on The Third Day look almost radioactive. Fitting then that they are a symbol of the poison that runs deep in this cultish community. Perhaps, that should have been obvious by the first cricket Sam spotted before driving across the throughway. The one that looked so vibrant and otherworldly until he turned it over to reveal it was being consumed from the inside out by tiny black beetles. A metaphor for how appearances can fool you, these creatures require you to dig deeper to find the truth. By the end of episode 3, “Sunday — The Ghost,” those same crickets offered a possible hint of what’s to become of Osea as the seasons change and The Third Day pivots away from Sam’s story.