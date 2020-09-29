So no, Sam finding Epona (Jessie Ross) in the woods wasn’t a coincidence, it was a setup. She offered her life in hopes it would lead Sam to devote the remainder of his to the island. Children are the collateral damage in the plan to get Sam back to Osea. His son’s kidnapping was also a setup masterminded by Mr. Martin (Paddy Considine) to get him back. He tells Sam that the Father wanted to meet with him and tell him everything. Like, everything, which the islanders rightfully assumed might not have gone over well. After all, who responds well to be the heir of a ritualistic cult? So they went with Plan B. They found a man who would kidnap the boy in exchange for a home on the island. “Imagine what that is for those that believe,” Mr. Martin says. “To live in the world’s soul.”