Sam is led there by Epona (Jessie Ross), a young girl who he saves from taking her own life, in the same woods where he was mourning a young life lost. Sam sees a small curly haired boy help her commit the act, but he runs off before Sam can talk to him. She swears she was alone and doesn't want him to call the police or take her to the hospital so Sam decides to drive her home. Along the way, he learns about the island, which feels all too familiar despite him never having been there before. It also feels Midsommar- esque , right down to its summer festival that hinges on local religious traditions. (Another similarity? Epona telling Sam, "You won't believe what these people are capable of.")